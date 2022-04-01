Dr. Rajendra Hippalgaonkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hippalgaonkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajendra Hippalgaonkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajendra Hippalgaonkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Osmania Medical College India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Locations
Sanford1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 106, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (386) 251-7738
Orange City932 Saxon Blvd Ste A, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 251-7739
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both see Dr. Hippal. He is a very caring and compassionate physician who cares about the whole person. We are very pleased with the care we receive. I am a retired RN who is very picky about the doctors we see. There can be a wait when the doctor has an emergency, but they give us the option of seeing a nurse practitioner or waiting for the doctor.
About Dr. Rajendra Hippalgaonkar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Indian
- 1265519052
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College India
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hippalgaonkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hippalgaonkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hippalgaonkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hippalgaonkar has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hippalgaonkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hippalgaonkar speaks Indian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hippalgaonkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hippalgaonkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hippalgaonkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hippalgaonkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.