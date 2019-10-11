Overview of Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD

Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Marwah works at INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.