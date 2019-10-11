See All Rheumatologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD

Rheumatology
2.3 (32)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD

Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Marwah works at INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marwah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rajendra K. Marwah MD PA
    1700 Curie Dr Ste 5500, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 351-4455
    Monday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    10:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 11, 2019
    Dr. Marwah’s office is very busy blessing only 2 female workers doing the job. It is worth the wait! Dr. Marwah is the best, kindest and treats your condition as much as possible to help your health feel better when your body can’t move and is disabled. I recommend highly any person with arthritis symptoms Dr. Marwah is the Physician that will help you feel better.
    Sandee — Oct 11, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD
    About Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497942734
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interim LSU Public Hospital
    Residency
    • Tex Tech U
    Internship
    • Irwin Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marwah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marwah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marwah works at INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Marwah’s profile.

    Dr. Marwah has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marwah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Marwah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marwah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marwah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marwah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.