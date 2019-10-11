Dr. Marwah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD
Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Marwah works at
Dr. Marwah's Office Locations
Rajendra K. Marwah MD PA1700 Curie Dr Ste 5500, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 351-4455Monday10:30am - 5:30pmTuesday10:30am - 5:30pmWednesday10:30am - 5:30pmThursday10:30am - 3:00pmFriday10:30am - 3:00pmSaturday10:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marwah’s office is very busy blessing only 2 female workers doing the job. It is worth the wait! Dr. Marwah is the best, kindest and treats your condition as much as possible to help your health feel better when your body can’t move and is disabled. I recommend highly any person with arthritis symptoms Dr. Marwah is the Physician that will help you feel better.
About Dr. Rajendra Marwah, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Interim LSU Public Hospital
- Tex Tech U
- Irwin Hosp
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marwah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marwah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marwah has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marwah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marwah speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Marwah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marwah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marwah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marwah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.