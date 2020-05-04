Dr. Rajendra Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajendra Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajendra Modi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Raj Modi M.d. PC5544 Metropolitan Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 456-2020
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best service good doctor eyes number one doctor
About Dr. Rajendra Modi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.