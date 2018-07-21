Overview of Dr. Rajendra Pandya, MD

Dr. Rajendra Pandya, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Smt. Nathiba Hargovandas Lakhmichand Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Pandya works at Houston Northwest ID in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.