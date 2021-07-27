Overview of Dr. Rajendra Patel, MD

Dr. Rajendra Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Health Group Psychological Svs in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Chino, CA, Chino Hills, CA and Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.