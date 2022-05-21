Overview

Dr. Rajendra Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Rajendra F Patel MD in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.