Overview of Dr. Rajendra Patel, MD

Dr. Rajendra Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Preferred Family Care Physicians in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.