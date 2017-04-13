Overview of Dr. Rajendra Shetty, MD

Dr. Rajendra Shetty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Med College Gulbarga University and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Shetty works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Dizziness and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.