Dr. Rajendran Sabapathy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajendran Sabapathy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri - Columbia and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Midwest Heart and Vascular Specialists - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Fl 2, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-5249Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Health Exchange
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Preferred Healthcare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Savility
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very good meeting. Dr. Sabapathy is always great about answering questions in English.
About Dr. Rajendran Sabapathy, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1457345712
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - Columbia
- University of Missouri - Columbia
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Sabapathy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabapathy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabapathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabapathy has seen patients for Hypotension, Venous Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabapathy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabapathy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabapathy.
