Overview

Dr. Rajesambhaji Borade, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Borade works at Gastroenterology And Nutrition Of Central Florida . in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.