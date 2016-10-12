Overview of Dr. Rajesh Agarwal, MD

Dr. Rajesh Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, South Pointe Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwal works at Cardiovascular Associates of Cleveland Inc. in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Warrensville Heights, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.