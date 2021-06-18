Overview of Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD

Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwala works at Advanced Kidney And Hypertension Care in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alkalosis, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.