Dr. Rajesh Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Aggarwal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Royal Free Hosp & Sch Med/U London and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Locations
-
1
Bariatric Surgery211 S 9th St Ste 402, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My entire process was great.
About Dr. Rajesh Aggarwal, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1821340290
Education & Certifications
- Imperial College London
- Royal Free Hosp
- Royal Free Hosp & Sch Med/U London
