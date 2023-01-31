Overview of Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD

Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Denistry-New Jersey and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Arakal works at Texas Back Institute - Flower Mound in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX, McKinney, TX, Plano, TX and Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.