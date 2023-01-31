See All Spine Surgeons in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.4 (55)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD

Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Denistry-New Jersey and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Arakal works at Texas Back Institute - Flower Mound in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX, McKinney, TX, Plano, TX and Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arakal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Back Institute - Flower Mound
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 230, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 480-3023
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Back Institute
    5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 919-3419
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Texas Back Institute - McKinney
    4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 106, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 375-4543
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Texas Back Institute - Plano
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 480-3933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Texas Back Institute - Wichita Falls
    501 MIDWESTERN PKWY E, Wichita Falls, TX 76302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 617-1809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Had major back surgery in Sept. Had cage installed L2,L3,L4,L5. Two day surgery. After 4 months recovery and rehab NO PAIN. REALLY. No pain meds in weeks. Some limited movement but what do you expect. Feal good I am 64 yrs old. Dr. Arakal was great.
    Lanny Schaffner — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD
    About Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1124197827
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Affiliated Hospitals Texas Medical Center
    Residency
    Residency
    • University Of Medicine and Denistry-New Jersey
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arakal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arakal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arakal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Arakal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arakal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arakal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arakal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

