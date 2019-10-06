Dr. Rajesh Babu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Babu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Babu, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Dr. Babu works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White200 Medical Pkwy Ste 20, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 691-3100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Babu?
In 2016 I was diagnosed with Lung cancer. Dr. Baby arranged for a biopsy and it came back negative. Still, he thought it was a bad biopsy and encouraged another. Dr Babu did the next biopsy himself and there was indeed cancer in my left lung. I was then re-diagnosed with Stage 3 NSCLC. If Dr. Babu had not insisted on the second biopsy, I’d be dead now. Today, I am Cancer Free and I give the majority of the credit to Dr. Babu.
About Dr. Rajesh Babu, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1255352100
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas
- Pulmonology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babu works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.