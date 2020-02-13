Overview of Dr. Rajesh Bagai, MD

Dr. Rajesh Bagai, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bagai works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.