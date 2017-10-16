Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, MD
Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bajaj's Office Locations
1
Mcleod Oncology and Hematology Associates401 E Cheves St Ste 201, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 413-3196
2
Mcleod Oncology and Hematology Associates506 E Cheves St Ste 202, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7951
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful doctor. He truly cares about his patients and there families and friends. Would use this doctor a 100%.
About Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972543643
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Lincoln Med Ctr-NY Med Coll
- All India Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajaj has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.