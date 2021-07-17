Dr. Banker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajesh Banker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Banker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Premier Cardiology520 Superior Ave Ste 330, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 478-7373
Uc Irvine Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6699Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-4624Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Banker. He is kind, patient, and thorough. He explained the procedures and left the final decision to me.
About Dr. Rajesh Banker, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1043425036
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Med Ctr - Pacific
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banker has seen patients for Ventricular Fibrillation, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Banker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.
