Dr. Rajesh Bazaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Bazaz, MD
Dr. Rajesh Bazaz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Goodland Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Bazaz works at
Dr. Bazaz's Office Locations
Western Orthopaedics1830 N Franklin St Ste 450, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 321-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Goodland Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Raj Bazaz is the best doctor I had experienced. Knowledgeable professional experienced and very friendly.
About Dr. Rajesh Bazaz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457364366
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopedics Institute
- Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University University Hospitals Of Cleveland
- University of Michigan Medical School
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
