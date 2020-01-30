Overview of Dr. Rajesh Bazaz, MD

Dr. Rajesh Bazaz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Goodland Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Bazaz works at Western Orthopedics in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.