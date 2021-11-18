See All Oncologists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Rajesh Behl, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (16)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Behl, MD

Dr. Rajesh Behl, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Behl works at Alta Bates Summit Comp Cncr Ctr in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Behl's Office Locations

    Alta Bates Medical Center-herrick Campus
    2001 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 204-1591

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Dr. Behl treated me for Stage IV Lymphoma 10 years ago. He was very thorough and professional. Saved my life. I still see him for followup visits
    Chaz. — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Rajesh Behl, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1104844174
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behl works at Alta Bates Summit Comp Cncr Ctr in Berkeley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Behl’s profile.

    Dr. Behl has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Behl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

