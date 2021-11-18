Dr. Behl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajesh Behl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Behl, MD
Dr. Rajesh Behl, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Behl works at
Dr. Behl's Office Locations
Alta Bates Medical Center-herrick Campus2001 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 204-1591
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behl treated me for Stage IV Lymphoma 10 years ago. He was very thorough and professional. Saved my life. I still see him for followup visits
About Dr. Rajesh Behl, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104844174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behl has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behl speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Behl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.