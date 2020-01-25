Overview of Dr. Rajesh Bhatnagar, MD

Dr. Rajesh Bhatnagar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatnagar works at Lydia Rabinowich MD PC in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.