Overview of Dr. Rajesh Dandamudi, MD

Dr. Rajesh Dandamudi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Dandamudi works at McLaren Bay Region - Internal Medicine East Campus in Bay City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.