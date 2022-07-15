Overview

Dr. Rajesh Desai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Natal and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Medical Associates Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.