Dr. Rajesh Desai, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (31)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Desai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Natal and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at Medical Associates Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates of Brevard LLC
    2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 309-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Parrish Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 15, 2022
    I called this afternoon and spoke with Dawn. She was so friendly and helpful. She is a stellar asset to Dr. Desai’s team! Thank you Dawn for your patience and knowledge in helping me to navigate my online pharmacy concerns!
    M Marquez — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Rajesh Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427057256
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Mass Sch Med Ctr
    Residency
    • St Vincent Hosp-U Mass Sch Med
    Internship
    • King Edward Viii Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Natal
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Medical Associates Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.