Overview

Dr. Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Dhairyawan works at Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Florida in Miami, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.