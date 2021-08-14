Dr. Rajesh Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Rajesh Jain355 Union Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 463-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first colonoscopy done, and I was a nervous wreck about it! Dr. Jain, and the staff, including the call taker were all very reassuring, and helped to reassure me that I would be fine. I came out of it easy peasy! Definitely recommend Dr. Jain!
About Dr. Rajesh Jain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Hosp, Inc, Gastroenterology University Hosp, Inc, Internal Medicine
- New York Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
