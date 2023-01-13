See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Nottingham, MD
Dr. Rajesh Jari, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Jari, MD

Dr. Rajesh Jari, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Dr. Jari works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Nottingham, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jari's Office Locations

    Clearway Pain Solutions - White Marsh
    8100 Sandpiper Cir, Nottingham, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 693-7246
    Clearway Pain Solutions-Bel Air
    602 S Atwood Rd Ste 103, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 527-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Conifer Health Solutions
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 13, 2023
    I have nothing but a great experience in the office . The young lady that runs the front desk is extremely excellent at her job even when she got to do double work I set and watch her handle her job very well. Dr Jari he excellent he is well aware what is to take care of my health. Nothing but good thing about the Belair office. Have a great day.
    Teresa Whitacre — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Rajesh Jari, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1427194356
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Jari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jari has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Jari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

