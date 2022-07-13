Dr. Rajesh Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Joseph, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities Coll Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
Norton Gastroenterology Consultants3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 7B, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
Exvellent gastroenterologist
About Dr. Rajesh Joseph, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1831193275
Education & Certifications
- MetroHealth
- Summa
- SUMMA HEALTH SYSTEM
- Northeastern Ohio Universities Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Pyloric Stenosis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joseph speaks Hindi.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.