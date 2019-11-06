See All Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Rajesh Keswani, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Keswani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Keswani works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gallstones, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center
    259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5620
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-6083
  3. 3
    Galter
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2000
  4. 4
    Northwestern Medical Group - Arkes Pavilion
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 06, 2019
    Dr. Keswani was thoroughly professional and knowledgeable and made sure both my wife and I understood the report he gave us at the end of the procedure. I could not have been more pleased with his sense of caring and concern.
    Gary Wilson — Nov 06, 2019
    About Dr. Rajesh Keswani, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275529463
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • Stanford University Hospital
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Keswani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keswani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keswani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keswani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keswani has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gallstones, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keswani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Keswani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keswani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keswani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keswani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

