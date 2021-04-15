Overview

Dr. Rajesh Krishnamoorthi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Krishnamoorthi works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.