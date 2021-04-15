See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Rajesh Krishnamoorthi, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Krishnamoorthi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Krishnamoorthi works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Pancreatitis
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Pancreatitis
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Pancreatitis
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Manometry
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Polyneuropathy
Pyloric Stenosis
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gait Abnormality
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Limb Pain
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Stomal Ulcer
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Apr 15, 2021
    Dr. Krisnamoorthi was compassionate, professional, direct, responsible, smart, and overall very human displaying high quality health providing qualities in his specialty. My ERCP procedure was a success thanks to his work and attitude towards my fears about the procedure. He personally called my wife as he promised since she was not allowed in the hospital due to Covid-19 restrictions.
    Scott D. — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Rajesh Krishnamoorthi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1336395474
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Krishnamoorthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamoorthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamoorthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamoorthi works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Krishnamoorthi’s profile.

    Dr. Krishnamoorthi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamoorthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamoorthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamoorthi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamoorthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamoorthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

