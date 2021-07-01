Overview of Dr. Rajesh Kukunoor, MD

Dr. Rajesh Kukunoor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Kukunoor works at Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.