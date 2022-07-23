Dr. Rajesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Stillwater Medical Center.
Midtown Renal Care, Oklahoma City, OK810 NW 10th St Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 272-8367
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Kumar is my, fairly new nephrologist, as I’ve battled kidney problems from birth and I am so very pleased with him. He has a remarkable memory and my visits are always helpful. He treats the whole person not just my kidneys. Dr Kumar is so thorough. I highly recommend him and his entire practice as everyone there is so kind, friendly and caring. His bedside manner is amazing. I am so thankful to have been sent to Dr Kumar, a true blessing. Thank you
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134272933
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
