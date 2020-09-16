Dr. Rajesh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Kumar, MD
Dr. Rajesh Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Kidney Associates Plc.612 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 834-9039
-
2
East Valley Office6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 505, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 834-9039
-
3
Valley Pain Consultants - Queen Creek37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 113, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 834-9039
-
4
Casa Grande (Monument Plaza Circle) - Satellite Clinic1637 E Monument Plaza Cir Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (888) 399-2206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Chandler Office1600 W Chandler Blvd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (888) 399-2206Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 6 135 S Power Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-4911
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Very Caring and pleasant person. Always there when we need him. His staff is Excellent. Would recomend him to anyone. A rare find.
About Dr. Rajesh Kumar, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912920992
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.