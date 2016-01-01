Overview of Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD

Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate College Of Med At Brooklyn and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Laungani works at Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.