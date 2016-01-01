See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD

Urology
3.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD

Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate College Of Med At Brooklyn and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Laungani works at Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laungani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists
    275 Collier Rd NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 605-4848
  2. 2
    Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 425-7310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Cancer

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447452396
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Health System
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate College Of Med At Brooklyn
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laungani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laungani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laungani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laungani works at Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Laungani’s profile.

    Dr. Laungani has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laungani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Laungani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laungani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laungani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laungani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

