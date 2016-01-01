Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laungani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD
Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate College Of Med At Brooklyn and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Laungani works at
Dr. Laungani's Office Locations
Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists275 Collier Rd NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-4848
Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 425-7310
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajesh Laungani, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447452396
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- Suny Downstate College Of Med At Brooklyn
- Brooklyn College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laungani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laungani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laungani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laungani has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laungani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Laungani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laungani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laungani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laungani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.