Dr. Rajesh Malik, MD
Dr. Rajesh Malik, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Mcleod Loris Hospital and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Heart Rhythm Consultants1921 Waldemere St Ste 301, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Having taught med school for 50 years, I recognize excellence and patient care. Dr. Malik is superb and his team is extrordinary. Every effort is taken for desired results. The latest equipment is utilized with insight and best outcomes. I feel confident in him, his diagnosis and results. He stands out as a leading physician and clinician. One of a handful of medical students I have encountered that have reached his pinnacle of promise and performance.
About Dr. Rajesh Malik, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1871551630
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Armed Forces Medical Center
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.