Overview of Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD

Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Manam works at Digestive Health Specialists in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.