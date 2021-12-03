Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD
Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Manam works at
Dr. Manam's Office Locations
Digestive Health Specialists1703 S Meridian Ste 203, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions
Washington Gastroenterology11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-207, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and welcoming. He made me feel comfortable talking about a difficult subject. Explained everything well.
About Dr. Rajesh Manam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912108820
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Manam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Manam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manam works at
Dr. Manam has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.