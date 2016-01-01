Overview

Dr. Rajesh Mohan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Mohan works at Jersey Shore Medical and Pediatrics Associates LLC in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.