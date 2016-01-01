Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD
Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Cassville, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Nair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nair's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Cancer and Hematology- Chub O'reilly Cancer Center2055 S Fremont Ave Fl 2, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-8099
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Aurora
- Mercy Hospital Cassville
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nair?
About Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1609072347
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair works at
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.