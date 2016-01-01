See All Hematologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD

Hematology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD

Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Cassville, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Nair works at Mercy Clinic Cancer and Hematology- Chub O'reilly Cancer Center in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Anemia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Cancer and Hematology- Chub O'reilly Cancer Center
    2055 S Fremont Ave Fl 2, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 820-8099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Aurora
  • Mercy Hospital Cassville
  • Mercy Hospital Lebanon
  • Mercy Hospital Springfield
  • Mercy Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Anemia
Myeloma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609072347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nair works at Mercy Clinic Cancer and Hematology- Chub O'reilly Cancer Center in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Nair’s profile.

    Dr. Nair has seen patients for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

