Dr. Rajesh Nambiar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nambiar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Nambiar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Nambiar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Collingsworth General Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Ochiltree General Hospital.
Dr. Nambiar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amarillo Heart Group1901 Port Ln, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-4596
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Collingsworth General Hospital
- Coon Memorial Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Hereford Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Ochiltree General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nambiar?
Very pleased
About Dr. Rajesh Nambiar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760649289
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nambiar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nambiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nambiar works at
Dr. Nambiar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nambiar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nambiar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nambiar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nambiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nambiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.