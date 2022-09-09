Dr. Rajesh Padmanabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padmanabhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Padmanabhan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri: Kansas City and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Rajesh S. Padmanabhan3125 Matlock Rd Ste 107, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 466-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Roland E. Siegler MD P.A.3215 Omega Dr, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 466-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have gone to other Dr’s but let me tell you Dr padmanabhan is really caring he reaches out right away takes care of patients concern and follow ups he is the best Dr in town highly recommended!!
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1962517516
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Univeristymissouri: Kansas City
