Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pahwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD
Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Centerpoint Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, Clay County Medical Center, LMH Health, Memorial Hospital, Olathe Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Pahwa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pahwa's Office Locations
-
1
Landon Center on Aging3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- Clay County Medical Center
- LMH Health
- Memorial Hospital
- Olathe Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pahwa?
Dr. Pahwa is internationally known in movement disorders, and is expert in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. His practice at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City is located within the Alfred Landon Movement Disorder Clinic. I experienced a several month wait to see Dr. Pahwa, but after seeing him the first time it is apparent why. I feel so fortunate to now be counted at a regular patient. He and his staff could practice in any city, and I am so blessed they choseKC
About Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1255438164
Education & Certifications
- University Kans Med Center
- Baylor College Med
- University of Mumbai
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pahwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pahwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pahwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pahwa works at
Dr. Pahwa has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pahwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pahwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pahwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pahwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pahwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.