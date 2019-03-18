Overview of Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD

Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Centerpoint Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, Clay County Medical Center, LMH Health, Memorial Hospital, Olathe Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Pahwa works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.