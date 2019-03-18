See All Neurologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD

Neurology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD

Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Centerpoint Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, Clay County Medical Center, LMH Health, Memorial Hospital, Olathe Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Pahwa works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pahwa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Landon Center on Aging
    3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ottawa
  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Centerpoint Medical Center
  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • Clay County Medical Center
  • LMH Health
  • Memorial Hospital
  • Olathe Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Parkinson's Disease

Treatment frequency



Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 3, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK3) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 4, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK4) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255438164
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Kans Med Center
    Internship
    • Baylor College Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Mumbai
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pahwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pahwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pahwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pahwa works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Pahwa’s profile.

    Dr. Pahwa has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pahwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pahwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pahwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pahwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pahwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

