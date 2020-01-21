Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Premier Medical Group1200 N State St Ste 180, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 352-2273
- 2 1860 Chadwick Dr Ste 203, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 376-2982
Rajesh G. Patel, MD1850 Chadwick Dr Ste 105, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 376-2983
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I've used Dr Patel for many years. He is compassionate and caring Drs. He takes time with his patients and I hope to be in his care for many years to come. Love his staff.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144214925
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Pulmonary Disease
