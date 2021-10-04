Overview

Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Center Colon & Digestive Dis in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.