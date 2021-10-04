Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
The Colon and Digestive Disease Center P C.119 Longwood Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6488
The Center for Colon and Digestive Disease460 Lanier Rd Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-6488
MD Solutions2007 GALLATIN ST SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6488
Rachel Petersen MD PC1 Hospital Dr SW Ste 201, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6488
The Center For Colon & Digestive Disease8263 Madison Blvd Ste E, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Patel is an outstanding doctor. He recently diagnosed and successfully treated me for an autoimmune disease. He and his staff were extremely attentive, communicating with me daily during my crisis period. His nurse practitioner is amazing as well! They are kind and warm, which is so comforting during a health crisis. I have had colonoscopies in the past with Dr. Patel, which were always easy and stress less. I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Patel. I highly recommend him!
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
