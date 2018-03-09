Overview of Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD

Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.



Dr. Patel works at Pain & Spine Institute in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.