Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Pain & Spine Institute LLC744 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Great doctor! Actually took the time to listen to me and let me talk rather than talking to me. Found the cause of my pain and treated it with a procedure. Really gentle with the procedures and cares! Glad I found him
About Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1538320544
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Med Coll of WI
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.