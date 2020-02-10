Overview of Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD

Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holiday, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE|Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Adventhealth North Pinellas.



Dr. Patel works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Holiday, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.