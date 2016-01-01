See All Dermatologists in Duluth, MN
Dermatology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelsea Pearson Foster, PA-C

Dr. Kelsea Pearson Foster, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Pearson Foster works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bacterial Sepsis and HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearson Foster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 1, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kelsea Pearson Foster, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1437701976
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelsea Pearson Foster, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearson Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearson Foster works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Pearson Foster’s profile.

    Dr. Pearson Foster has seen patients for Bacterial Sepsis and HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

