Dr. Kelsea Pearson Foster, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelsea Pearson Foster, PA-C
Dr. Kelsea Pearson Foster, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Pearson Foster's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 1, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelsea Pearson Foster, PA-C
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson Foster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson Foster has seen patients for Bacterial Sepsis and HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson Foster.
