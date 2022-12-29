Overview

Dr. Rajesh Putcha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Putcha works at Advanced Surgical of North Texas in Allen, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.