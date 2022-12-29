Dr. Rajesh Putcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Putcha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Putcha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Putcha works at
Locations
-
1
North Texas Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1105 Central Expy N Ste 370, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 335-7874
-
2
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants5236 W University Dr Ste 3300, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 562-4430
-
3
TDDC McKinney-McKinney Medical Village7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 275, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 562-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Putcha?
Dr Putcha is always very caring and professional. He explains things well and takes time to let me ask questions.
About Dr. Rajesh Putcha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043296353
Education & Certifications
- U TX Sthwstrn
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Schoo
- University of Texas Southwestern Center
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Putcha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Putcha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putcha works at
Dr. Putcha has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putcha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Putcha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putcha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.