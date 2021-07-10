Dr. Rajesh Ramineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Ramineni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Ramineni, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their fellowship with Houston Methodist Hospital|Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Ramineni works at
Locations
Healing Hearts Clinic - Conroe100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 220-0806Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Ramenini has a great patient rapport. He is very friendly and thorough in explanations. I had a heart diagnostic procedure done . Great job !
About Dr. Rajesh Ramineni, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1134320245
Education & Certifications
- Houston Methodist Hospital|Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University of Texas Medical Branch
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramineni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramineni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramineni works at
Dr. Ramineni has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramineni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramineni.
