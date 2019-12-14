Dr. Rajesh Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Rana, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Rana, MD
Dr. Rajesh Rana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Rana's Office Locations
Dr Rajesh S Rana MD PA18601 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 320, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 681-6401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rana has been my Dr for many years and many health issues. He diagnosed a gallbladder not carrying stones but strictured. He worked diligently to find a group of medications for my high blood pressure and fluid retention. Once when very ill it was "closing time"and he said with kindness, " I will wait for you to help you." He is a highly intelligent man and he truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Rajesh Rana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194731265
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rana speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
