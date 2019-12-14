Overview of Dr. Rajesh Rana, MD

Dr. Rajesh Rana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Rana works at Rajesh Rana MD in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.