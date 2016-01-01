Overview of Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD

Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rangaraj works at DIXON JOHN M MD OFFICE in Albany, GA with other offices in Greensboro, GA and Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.