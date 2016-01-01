See All Ophthalmologists in Albany, GA
Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD

Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rangaraj works at DIXON JOHN M MD OFFICE in Albany, GA with other offices in Greensboro, GA and Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rangaraj's Office Locations

    Rangaraj Eye Center
    1909 Aberdeen Rd Ste 108, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 439-7774
    Georgia Center for Sight
    1110 Commerce Dr Ste 112, Greensboro, GA 30642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 387-5656
    The Georgia Center for Sight
    651 S Milledge Ave, Athens, GA 30605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
    417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 439-7774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Ultrasound, Eye

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528079878
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Rangaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rangaraj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rangaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangaraj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

