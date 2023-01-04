Overview of Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD

Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Rao works at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Warren, NJ and Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.