Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD
Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (908) 219-6940
- 2 95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (908) 273-4300
Building B34 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 769-0100
Westfield Ear Nose and Throat Surgical Associates574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 673-7255
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ice saw Dr. Rao several years ago for severe spine issues that I was having. He was very kind and Punitive, and I am surprised to read a few of these negative comments, though the overwhelming majority were very positive. As a doctor myself, I realize that anyone can have a bad day, but I have always been impressed with his even keeled and informed approach. He is really a champion and I recommended him highly.
About Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1003842022
Education & Certifications
- GA Pain Phys
- NY Presby Hosp
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.